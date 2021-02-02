THP asking for assistance following fatal hit-and-run crash in Hawkins County

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 8:07 a.m. Thursday night.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help following a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Hawkins County Thursday night.

According to THP, a pedestrian was struck and killed on State Route Highway 66 South near Thorps Chapel Road. The crash took place around 8:07 p.m.

The pedestrian struck and killed has been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Gilliam, according to THP.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 544-3380, ext. 5536 or ext. 5515.