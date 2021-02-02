THP: Authorities arrest man in Sullivan County after pursuit on I-81 Thursday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that Francis Zegilla Jr. also had warrants for his arrest in Georgia and South Carolina.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested Thursday after the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he tried to drive away from authorities on I-81, prompting a pursuit into Sullivan County.

They said troopers were told to be on the lookout for a black Lexus 330 at around 10:42 a.m. that had been involved in an armed robbery in Hamblen County. A few minutes later, they said they spotted the car driving north on I-81.

Initially, they said they lost sight of the car. However, another trooper later spotted it driving out from a rest area and tried to stop it, according to authorities.

The car started driving away from authorities and a pursuit ensued on I-81 North, according to officials. It left the highway on Exit 50, according to officials, and continued into Sullivan County on Highway 93.

The driver eventually left the car while it was still moving and started running away on Lincoln Street, according to officials. Troopers managed to catch up to him and arrest Francis Zegilla Jr., according to officials.

He is charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving and other charges. Zegilla Jr. also had warrants for his arrest in Georgia and South Carolina, according to officials.