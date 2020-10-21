THP: Car chase on I-75 South speeds through five counties Tuesday night

Officials said that after they tried to pull over a car on I-75 South, they gave chase to it through Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe and McMinn counties.

A car chase passed through five East Tennessee counties Tuesday night, according to officials.

Officials said that when a Tennessee Highway Patrol Unit tried to pull over a 2020 Dodge Durango for speeding and failing to maintain control of the car in Anderson County Tuesday night, it would not stop. The trooper then gave chase to it, according to officials.

The car chase went through Anderson County and Knox County on I-75 South and I-40 West, according to officials. They said that it continued on I-75 South through Loudon and Monroe counties.

Chattanooga troopers took over the pursuit when it traveled into McMinn County, according to officials. The Knoxville Supervisor, Lt. Russell Smith then advised units to end the chase, according to a release.

The car was found a short time later abandoned on Highway 68 in the Chattanooga district, according to officials.