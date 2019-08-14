ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol and local dispatchers got creative to track down an vehicle without a description after receiving a call about a domestic assault in progress.

According to the THP, it began after Knoxville dispatcher Zach Bisch received a call from a domestic assault victim when she was inside a moving vehicle.

The dispatcher said it became apparent the woman was being held against her will and had been struck.

The dispatcher was able to track the cellphone call to roughly determine she was in a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 40.

With no description to go off of, THP said the vehicle passed through Knoxville undetected. Because the call was still open, THP Sergeant Robert Woody and dispatch supervisor Megan Rankin had a trooper activate his patrol siren along I-40 West at mile marker 347 in Roane County to see if they could hear it over the open call.

Another trooper set up along I-40 West at mile marker 345 with a different siren tone. THP said they heard both tones over the line and the two troopers were then able to pinpoint and identify the suspect vehicle.

Once they began to go after the vehicle, THP said the driver, identified as 52-year-old Jerry York of Cookeville, threw meth into the backseat to avoid detection.

Troopers pulled York over without incident at mile marker 345, saying he failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Roane County Jail.

York has been charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. THP said other felony charges are pending.

The woman, 44-year-old Joann Sparks of Cookeville, was also arrested after troopers said they found two more bags of meth in her purse. She is being charged with manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

