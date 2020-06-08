THP: Man leads troopers on high speed chase across several TN counties

Oryan Shaun Sholes led troopers on a chase across Sevier county and Knox county. THP later found Sholes at his home in Anderson County.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man led them on a chase through Sevier, Knox and Anderson counties after allegedly shoplifting.

According to THP, a trooper tried to pull Oryan Shaun Soles over in Sevier County for speeding along State Route 66 around 3:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Soles then headed west on I-40 heading to Knox County at a high speed, THP said.

THP said Soles took the Strawberry Plains exit along I-40 to attempt to evade the trooper but then got back on I-40.

The trooper stopped the chase then for safety reasons, THP said.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Air Watch and Aviation Unit and the Knoxville Police Department assisted with the chase.

Sole's car was later found abandoned on Broadway near the Greenway in North Knoxville.

KPD's K9 unit was used to track Soles, THP said.

THP found Soles at his home off Gadsontown Lane in Anderson County and took him into custody.

Soles faces several charges including speeding, evading by vehicle, driving on a revoked driver license, reckless driving, following too close, failure to control.