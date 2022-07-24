THP: One person dead after motorcycle crash following police chase

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist ran a stop light and hit a car while being chased by Sevier County authorities.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash following a police chase.

THP said the crash happened Saturday evening around 7:08 p.m.

According to the report, Sevier County Sheriff's Office chased 32-year-old Zachary Gorman of Kodak while he was on his motorcycle.

Deputies chased Gorman down Veterans Boulevard when he ran a red light at McCarter Hollow Road. Gorman hit a car as it was turning onto Veterans Boulevard, launching him from his motorcycle. Gorman rolled under another car, according to the THP report.

THP said Gorman died in the crash. Debris from his motorcycle hit another car near the stop light. No one else was hurt.

At the time of the crash, Gorman was wearing a helmet according to the report.