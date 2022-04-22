"It takes drunk drivers off the road" | THP partially credits rideshare apps for decrease in DUI arrests

Arrests for drinking and driving are down 27% in Tennessee since 2013.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said DUI arrests are down 27% in Tennessee since 2013. That amounts to around 7,000 fewer Tennesseeans arrested for driving under the influence.

Bill Miller, a lieutenant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said the introduction of rideshare apps has helped reduce the number of times troopers have pulled people over for drinking and driving.

Though Lt. Miller said THP couldn't draw a direct line between the reduction in DUI arrests and the ridesharing apps, he said they help reduce the number of people driving drunk.

"It's a tremendous tool for law enforcement because it takes drunk drivers off the road," said Miller. "We do feel that will contribute to DUIs and DUI crashes coming down."

Balter Beerworks Manager Patrick Butler said the downtown Knoxville bar encourages people who drink too much to leave their cars in the parking lot and have someone else drive them home.

Butler said it's much easier to use rideshare apps in Knoxville than it was to find a taxi before the apps were introduced.

"It's a lot easier to not drink and drive," said Butler.

Garrett Keith, a court monitoring specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving agreed.

"Right now is the best time ever in life not to drink and drive," Keith said.

Keith said rideshares in Knoxville usually cost around $30 for a round trip, much cheaper than a DUI.

"In the best-case scenario, a DUI with no wreck or injury is going to cost someone $350 to $1,500," Keith said.

Between 2019 and 2021, however, statewide accidents involving alcohol are up by 5%. Despite the recent rise, the overall numbers are down from 2014.