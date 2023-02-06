THP: Man who ran from troopers after Campbell Co. crash in custody, facing assault charge

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Daniel Portillo, 32, crashed on I-75 in Campbell County Friday morning before running into the woods.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was in custody as of Saturday morning, after they said he crashed on I-75 in Campbell County and then ran into the woods the morning of Feb. 3.

They said a trooper received a call about the crash and Daniel Portillo ran into the woods during the investigation. They said the THP Aviation unit was sent to the area to find him, but he was not immediately found.

Later that night, they said Portillo was spotted walking near a Shoney's and a trooper attempted to approach him. However, they said Portillo ran into Cove Lake State Park and jumped into a lake as authorities chased him. They said law enforcement went into the water after him and tried to get him to return to shore.

They said the search was called off until Saturday morning. According to a report from THP, a Cove Lake Park Ranger found him on the morning of Feb. 4 hiding in the wood line of the lake. They said the ranger started to run after him, and eventually, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office took him into custody.

They said Portillo was then taken to a hospital for treatment. He was then booked into the Campbell County Jail for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to a report from THP. They said he also had warrants from Knox County and Blount County.