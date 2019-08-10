The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for a man who evaded arrest after a chase through Knoxville involving a stolen SUV.

According to THP, a trooper pulled a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe over in Knoxville after it ran a red light.

THP said the vehicle pulled over on North Cherry Street at the I-40 underpass before suddenly speeding off. The trooper followed it until it stopped on East Fifth Avenue, and THP said the driver then got out and ran across Magnolia Avenue.

The trooper then chased the subject behind a business, but eventually lost sight of them.

THP said the actual owner of the SUV arrived on the scene and told the trooper it had been stolen earlier.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, who is described to be a black male in his late 20s or early 30s with dark clothing and short cornrow braids, according to THP.

The suspect is wanted for failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless endangerment, theft, felony evading, failure to stop, and multiple traffic charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call THP dispatchers at (865) 594-5800.