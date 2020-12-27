THP seeking help in fatal Knox County hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that they were asking for the public's assistance with an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public with an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash in Knox County on Christmas Eve.

They said that the crash on State Route 131, Tazewell Pike, near Maynardville Pike. They said that troopers were dispatched to the area around 7:18 p.m. and that the crash involved a pedestrian, according to a release from THP.

Witnesses said that the vehicle was a white pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F-150.