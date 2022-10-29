THP seeks information on Monroe Co. fatal hit-and-run crash

THP believes that a dark red or maroon flatbed truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:39 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for information that may aid in investigating a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County, according to a release.

The vehicle was pulling a 12-foot wood plan trailer that remained at the scene. The vehicle continues northbound on Mecca Pike in Tellico Plains, THP said.