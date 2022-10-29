x
Crime

THP seeks information on Monroe Co. fatal hit-and-run crash

THP believes that a dark red or maroon flatbed truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:39 p.m.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for information that may aid in investigating a hit-and-run crash in Monroe County, according to a release. 

THP believes a dark red or maroon flatbed truck was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:39 p.m.

The vehicle was pulling a 12-foot wood plan trailer that remained at the scene. The vehicle continues northbound on Mecca Pike in Tellico Plains, THP said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information on the location of the driver or vehicle, please contact the THP Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380. 

