The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a train that killed two adults and a 17-year-old Thursday evening.

It happened on Highway 11 near Calhoun.

According to THP, 45-year-old Wendy Humphreys, 46-year-old Johnny Ashworth and 17-year-old Jasmine Ashworth died in the crash.

THP said Humphreys was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 11 and made a right turn onto a private driveway at a railroad crossing into the path of an oncoming Norfolk Southern Railroad train.

The train hit the vehicle on the passenger side, and the vehicle rolled down an embankment and came to a rest upside down.

THP said the train stopped approximately a quarter mile north of the crossing. THP said all three died from their injuries at the scene.

The family of the three have been notified and THP said no charges or citations were filed.

© 2018 WBIR