THP: Three juveniles injured in crash on Clinton Hwy

The crash happened on West Beaver Creek and Clinton Highway around 10:41 p.m. on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three juveniles were injured in a car crash on Clinton Highway Friday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The female juveniles in the first car stopped at a stop sign on West Beaver Creek Road. The male juvenile in the second car was traveling northbound on Clinton Hwy in the fourth lane, THP said.

The female juveniles attempted to turn left when the second car struck them in the northbound lanes, THP said.

The females were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, while the male was not, said THP.