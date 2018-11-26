A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is expected to be OK after being involved in an altercation with a suspect during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Just before 11:00 am, a trooper pulled over a Nissan for speeding on I-75 southbound in Bradley County near the Paul Huff Parkway exit.

A THP spokesperson said during a traffic stop, the trooper learned the passenger, a minor from Knoxville, was wanted in Alabama.

When the trooper tried to arrest with the minor, the two got into a fight.

Both the trooper and the male suspect were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

