THP trooper involved in shooting with armed robbery suspect in Campbell Co., I-75 North temporarily closed

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that the trooper was not injured.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennesse Highway Patrol said that a trooper shot at an armed robbery suspect on I-75 in Campbell County late Thursday evening.

They said that the incident happened at mile marker 137. The trooper was not injured, according to THP.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation also said that a crash blocked lanes on I-75 North near the mile marker. Officials diverted traffic away from the crash at Exit 134.

Additional information about the incident, such as the condition and identity of the suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting, was not immediately available.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, according to officials.