THP: Troopers find 383 lbs. of marijuana, 40 lbs. of cocaine during traffic stop

Two men from New York driving a tractor-trailer now face drug charges after being pulled over on a traffic violation in West Tennessee.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A routine traffic stop ended up with the seizure of a large amount of drugs and the arrest of two men from New York, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

A trooper with the THP pulled the tractor-trailer over on I-40 for a traffic violation on January 15 in Henderson County, which is midway between Nashville and Memphis near Jackson.

The trooper began a routine commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety inspection and found something suspicious.

Additional troopers were called to assist, and they found several discrepancies and irregularities discovered with the driver’s shipping manifest.

Inside the trailer, they found several pallets of cargo that were not listed on the truck's shipping manifest. It appeared to be professionally packaged with affixed shipping labels and wrapped with cellophane, according to THP.

When the trooper opened 12 undocumented boxes, they found 383 pounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana. A smaller box contained 40 pounds of cocaine.