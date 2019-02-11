ATLANTA — Officials stopped incoming flights at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for a time early Saturday morning after a threatening note was found onboard a plane bound for Dallas.

According to Atlanta Police, the note was found before 7 a.m. onboard American Airlines Flight 2770 from Atlanta to DFW Airport before the flight had left the gate.

All passengers onboard the flight were taken off of the plane and rescreened at the gate.

The FAA stopped all arriving flights at Hartsfield-Jackson while a general security sweep took place.

"Shortly before 7 a.m. this morning, a threatening note was found aboard an American Airlines flight bound for Dallas, TX while the plane was still at the gate. The passengers were disembarked and re-screened at the gate, and APD is on scene to conduct a security sweep of the plane," said Carlos Campos with the Atlanta Police Department.

After the security sweep took place, normal operations were allowed to resume at the airport.

"A temporary ground stop that had been in effect has been lifted and operations at the airport are back to normal," Campos said.

An American Airlines spokesman who spoke to 11Alive News on Saturday morning said that the note was considered a "non-credible threat."

