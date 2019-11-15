KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three suspects records' got a little dirtier this week after Knoxville Police arrested them after a laundromat break-in.

Randall Hurst, 33, was filmed by surveillance cameras breaking into All Washed Up Laundry Services on Nov. 14, at around 5:30 a.m., according to Knoxville Police. Officers said he broke into the change machine and left in a red Chevy Cobalt without doing his laundry.

Two other people, Kenneth Stringfield, 29, and Amanda Grove, 37, were in the vehicle.

A few minutes later, KPD officers said they spotted the vehicle as it left the Broadway Shopping Center. They were unable to initiate a traffic stop but found it later in the day, according to KPD.

While circulating the area, officers said they found the vehicle behind a house at Cecil and Tillery. Grove and Hurst fled the vehicle and were taken into custody. Police said Stringfield was found nearby.

The vehicle turned out to be a Chevy Cobalt that was reported stolen from Loudon County on Nov. 13. The three suspects were all charged with auto theft. Two were charged in connection to the laundromat break-in.

Grove had two warrants for theft and contempt of court. Hurst had a warrant out for violating probation.

More than $1,000-worth of damage was done, records show.