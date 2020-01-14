KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Calls about shots fired around Market Square came in at around 2:16 a.m. Sunday morning. Knoxville Police responded near the intersection of Wall Avenue and Gay Street.

There, they pulled over a car leaving the scene, according to a press release. Two male suspects ran away as officers approached the car and officers chased after them, police said.

They caught the suspects and took them into custody, authorities said. Brandin Davis, 26, was found with a 9mm pistol and Deon Warren, 18, was found with marijuana and nine promethazine pills in a prescription bottle labeled for another person, according to records.

Later that night, police found a suspicious car in Market Square Garage. They stopped the vehicle as it exited the garage and smelled marijuana coming from it, according to police.

They arrested Emanuel Turner, 26, from the car and found a stolen 9mm handgun, according to a press release.

There were no gunshot victims identified at the scene or at any hospitals, according to police.