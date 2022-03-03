Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. along Mill Branch at East Raines by the library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police tell ABC 24 three boys were injured during a shooting at the library in Whitehaven.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mill Branch near East Raines by the library. That’s next to Robert Church Elementary, which was placed on a brief lockdown.

Police said the shooting appears to have happened after a fight between students at a nearby middle school.

Police said the boys were taken to area hospitals, one of them, an 11-year-old, in critical condition.

We do not yet know the ages of the other children injured. Police said the parents and guardians of the victims have been notified.

Investigators said the suspect is known but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools issued the following statement: "We are aware of an incident in the community of Robert R. Church Elementary. Out of abundance of caution, the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown while police responded. The matter is under investigation.

All MSCS schools have an emergency response plan. Robert R. Church Elementary implemented its plan immediately and directly notified parents regarding dismissal procedures.

Safety remains our top priority at MSCS, and we will continue to follow District safety protocols and cooperate with our partners in law enforcement.

We also recognize that reducing crime in our city and among youth takes a collective and collaborative effort that involves the community, parents, law enforcement and other key stakeholders.

Our thoughts are with the impacted families."