Morristown Police: 3 suspects arrested after armed robbery left victim wounded, accomplice dead

Three suspects turned themselves in to Morristown Police in robbery that resulted in death of fourth accomplice.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown police arrested three suspects Monday in connection with a robbery that left an accomplice dead and the victim seriously wounded.

The Morristown Police Department said the the robbery happened at 2200 Morningside Drive on June 7.

Suspects Marcus Roberts, Hayden Vick and a juvenile turned themselves in to Morristown Police detective Phil Hurst on Monday, according to police.

The MPD said the suspects lured the victim, identified as Luis Gaona, into an apartment under the false pretense of selling a gun. As Gaona entered the apartment, the door was locked behind him and he was threatened at gunpoint to rob him. Police said Gaona was shot multiple times, and the robbery led to the death of the fourth accomplice, identified as HJ Roberts.