Three people arrested and around $115,300 worth of heroin, ecstasy and meth found in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Wednesday after the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said they learned a large number of drugs would be delivered to Timberline Drive in Rogersville.

Police set up surveillance in the area and saw the car arrive on the road at around 8 p.m. It was a Silver 2012 Nissan Versa with Georgia license plates. They pulled over the car and searched it, finding drugs under the hood in the engine compartment, in a purse and in the rear trunk inside of a suitcase.

In total police said they found 1,131 grams of what they believe to be methamphetamine, 52 grams of "grey death" fentanyl, 39 grams of "pink" heroin, 720 multicolored pills believed to be ecstasy and 3 grams of "brown" heroin.

A loaded gun was also founded in the trunk, inside of the suitcase. In total, police estimate that the drugs are worth $115,300.

Matthew Cubbage, Misty Rowlls and Timothy Burke all face several drug charges. Police said Burke also has an active warrant from Florida and Cubbage has an active warrant from Ohio, but they will not be extradited.