Officials: Three people charged after body found in Hawkins County

According to an autopsy report, the cause of Tyler Nelms' death was being stabbed multiple times.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people in Hawkins County were charged after a man's body was found in April, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said.

On April 23, at around 5:51 p.m., the body of Tyler Nelms was found on Sensabaugh Hollow Road, according to HCSO.

HCSO said Nelms' body was taken to William Jenkins Regional Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy. According to the report, the cause of Nelms' death was being stabbed multiple times.

Bryanna Browning, Canaan Harless, from Abingdon, Virginia, and John Coalson, from Glade Springs, Virginia, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to HCSO.