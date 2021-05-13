Three wounded after shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue in Knoxville

Police said none of the three had wounds that appeared to be life-threatening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three men are being treated after police responded to a shooting in East Knoxville Thursday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers arrived at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 3:20 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

AMR took both victims to UT Medical Center for treatment.

A third man with a gunshot wound arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in his personal vehicle.

KPD is still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.