KPD: Three wounded after overnight shooting in Lonsdale area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in the Lonsdale area.

At around 12:05 a.m., KPD responded to gunshots in the area of Sherman Street and Delaware Avenue. According to KPD, officers were told that a car, which was reportedly involved in the shooting, crashed into another car near the intersection of Sherman Street and Pascal Drive.

KPD said five people were hurt in the incident.

The driver of the car was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Two other people, who ran from the car, were found nearby, KPD said. Both of those people were also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The passenger of the car involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital due to injuries from the crash, as well as the driver of the other car who was involved in the crash. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, KPD said.