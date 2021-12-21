Knoxville woman charged with four counts of aggravated assault after shooting at car

Tiffany Wallace, a 23-year-old, shot at the car four different times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault after shooting at a car that had four people inside it on Friday.

Tiffany Wallace, 23, of Knoxville was standing on her porch when the car with four victims stopped in front of her residence.

Records show Wallace and one of the occupants of the car began arguing. Wallace then went inside her residence and returned with a firearm.

Wallace shot at the vehicle four separate times. The victims fled and called 911, according to records.