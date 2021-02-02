Timber theft a growing problem in Tennessee as prices rise

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture said that rising timber prices, and the value of some individual species, has enticed thieves in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Timber prices have been rising higher than the treetops across Tennessee, and officials said that it has led to an increase in the number of reported timber thefts across the state.

They also said that the value of some individual species have also risen, giving thieves a target. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said that they have received reports of hickory, oak and poplar trees stolen across Middle and East Tennessee.

“Timber theft can be financially devastating to a landowner,” said State Forester David Arnold. “The value of the timber is not the only loss. In most cases, the thieves damage property and negatively impact conservation efforts and wildlife."

Officials encouraged landowners to clearly mark their property's boundaries and make a plan of action to prevent theft. The plan should also include the landowner's name, how to contact them and how to contact local law enforcement.

They also encourage landowners to keep a timber inventory, in case there are any thefts on the property. Trees should be marked clearly before a sale, officials said.

Landowners should also regularly let their neighbors know if they will be taking down timber from their property. That way, if neighbors have not heard from them and see harvesting they can contact law enforcement.

The department said that timber theft can carry penalties double or triple the current market value of timber, regardless of whether it is intentional or accidental.