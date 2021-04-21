Timeline shows how shooting at Austin-East unfolded

DA Charme Allen went over the moments starting about noon April 12 until Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot to death.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over more than two hours Wednesday afternoon, Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen presented key pieces of evidence gathered in the investigation into the April 12 fatal shooting at Austin-East High School involving four police officers and student Anthony Thompson Jr.

Here's a timeline of events that day which led up to the confrontation in a school bathroom about 3:15 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – A-E student Thompson, 17, gets into a physical fight at school with a female student he had dated.

12:48 p.m. - The pair clash again. The girl gets permission to go home. She tells her mother Regina Perkins what happened. Perkins texts Thompson, and he responds with a flippant reply.

1:15 p.m. Perkins warns Thompson in another text that she's on the phone with Knoxville police. Security footage at the school soon shows Thompson run through the school halls and go outside. At some point he goes back in, but re-exists and talks on the phone about 12 minutes. He goes back inside.

By 1:59 p.m., Thompson is back inside Austin-East, on the stairs.

1:59 p.m.: Perkins calls 911.

2:12 p.m. – KPD Officer Jonathon Clabough responds to Perkins' home to speak with her and her daughter. Clabough talks to her about The Family Justice Center and finding a better person to date. Perkins tells the officer her daughter's pride probably has been hurt more than anything.

2:16 p.m. – Thompson enters the restroom.

2:23 p.m. – Thompson texts Perkins. She sends a picture back of the police car. Thompson denies hitting her daughter.

2:53 p.m. - Baldwin's body camera video shows officers arriving and walking into Austin-East. Baldwin, Clabough, Lt. Stan Cash and SRO Adam Willson meet and talk in the school's security room.

3:11 p.m. - Bodycam footage shows officers entering the bathroom with Willson in the lead. A scuffle breaks out as they try to arrest Thompson at a stall. Willson grabs Thompson's right wrist. The student has a Glock pistol. A shot from the gun goes off. Clabough fires two shots, one fatally hitting Thompson and one hitting Willson leg. Willson and Thompson go down to the ground with Willson on top, trying to ensure no officer gets shot.

Baldwin's camera falls to the floor. Cash's camera also falls off.

Police alert dispatch, "Officer down," meaning a police officer had been hit.

Authorities go to get help for Willson and for Thompson, who is rolled over onto his back. He's bleeding heavily, Allen said. A school nurse goes to Thompson. Thompson has suffered a gunshot wound that fatally injures his heart.