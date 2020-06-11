Tires stolen off Ijams Nature Center vehicle

When workers arrived at the Knoxville non-profit this morning, they discovered a thief had been busy overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The folks at Ijams say they're heartbroken after someone stole all four tires off the non-profit's Subaru Outback.

According to a post on Facebook, they noticed the theft when they arrived at work Friday morning.

"This vehicle allows us to do outreach, run errands to buy food for our animals, haul equipment for natural resource work, and so much more. Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit and has been heavily impacted by loss of programs and events and revenue due to the pandemic," they wrote on Facebook.