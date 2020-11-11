TN Air National Guard employee arrested for child porn in Maryville

Agents said they found more than 100 child porn images uploaded to accounts associated with him, saying he was listed as a civilian employee at McGhee Tyson Airbase.

A Tennessee Air National Guard employee is facing child exploitation charges after Maryville police and FBI agents said they discovered more than 100 child pornography images on his online accounts.

Timothy Byrd, 55, is facing two charges of exploitation of a minor, according to the Maryville Police Department. The Knoxville FBI office contacted police on September 5, 2019 after receiving a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children saying 142 images depicting child porn had been uploaded to two Yahoo accounts.

The agent said the registration and recent login IP for one of the accounts had been associated with the Air Force. The agent also was able to subpoena Charter Communications for records associated with one of the accounts, and said it matched Byrd's address.

The agent told officers Byrd was listed as a civilian employee at McGhee Tyson Airbase.