TN Department of Correction's Operation Blackout in effect for Halloween 2020

For the past several years, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has run 'Operation Blackout' during Halloween, to keep the state's 3,800 registered sex offenders away from children.

During Halloween, sex offenders under TDOC supervision must follow a specific set of rules:

Must be at home by 6 p.m.

No Halloween decorations

Porch lights must be off

No distributing Halloween candy

May not attend Halloween functions (Hallelujah Night, Harvest Festivals, etc.)

“Operation Blackout provides all registered sex offenders under the supervision of the Tennessee Department of Correction with additional restrictions during a time when families and children might be out in the community enjoying festivals and activities. This operation is part of our commitment to public safety and ensuring that all Tennesseans can enjoy a happy and safe Halloween,” according to Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision Lisa Helton.

TDOC officers will canvas areas and visit more than 3,800 offenders to ensure compliance.

“While we are aware that the majority of offenders we supervise are compliant with the rules of their supervision, TDOC is committed to public safety and takes this extra step to monitor offenders under our care," Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop said.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor offenders during the pandemic using virtual reporting, virtual home visits, in-person residence verifications and in-person sex offender treatment verifications. TDOC has taken extra safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

