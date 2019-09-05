An Oliver Springs man is accused of sexually abusing and impregnating a girl under the age of 12.

Authorities in Gilchrist County, Florida, said the abuse happened when David Andrew Cox, 55, was visiting family there.

They were notified in November of a minor child who became pregnant as the result of alleged sexual abuse. After the baby was born in January, DNA from the infant was compared to DNA obtained from Cox.

After that analysis was complete, a warrant was issued for Cox's arrest. On April 4, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office arrested Cox.

He was held in the Anderson County Detention Facility until his extradition to Florida on April 14th. He is now in custody at the Gilchrist County Jail in Florida with a $1 million bond.

“The teamwork of both agencies resulted in removing a dangerous individual from streets of Anderson County. I cannot express enough how proud I am of the work our detectives and officers did on this case,” said Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.