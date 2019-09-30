CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee mother is charged with child abuse after she went live on Facebook while she was smoking and picking up her infant child by one arm, according to WRCB.

A Chattanooga police officer was sent to Tybresha Sexton's apartment after several people saw the video and filed a complaint. The responding officer said once he was inside, he could smell the "heavy odor" of alcohol on her breath and saw several empty liquor bottles lying around.

Sexton told police that the reports were not true.

In addition to aggravated child abuse, Sexton was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Once at the jail, she reportedly announced to multiple officers that she didn't want the baby anyway.

Sexton is due in court on October 4.

We want to warn you, the video may be disturbing to some viewers.