TN soldier found fatally shot in New Jersey, another soldier held

The Army says the Guys, Tennessee, resident was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction.

Authorities are holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Hayden Harris in a wooded area of Byram Township on Saturday.

First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller says Harris was meeting fellow soldier, 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish, for "some type of vehicle exchange."

Mueller says authorities believe Mellish "abducted" Harris and killed him.

Mellish was held in New York and charges were pending. It wasn't immediately known whether Mellish had a lawyer.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

"His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this division, and our nation," Brigadier Gen. Brett Funck, acting commander for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement.