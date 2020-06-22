TN Supreme Court won't hear emergency appeal in Knox County dismemberment case

Lawyers for Joel M. Guy Jr., 32, sought in the midst of trial preparation to appeal a Knox County judge's decision to allow jurors to see key evidence.

With little comment, the Tennessee Supreme Court has declined to take up an emergency request to consider suppressing evidence seized in the double killings and dismemberment of a West Knox County couple.

"Upon consideration of the application for permission to appeal of Joel Michael Guy, Jr. and the record before us, the application is denied," an order filed June 3 by the court states.

Lawyers for Guy, 32, in February sought in the midst of trial preparation to appeal retiring Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee's decision to allow prosecutors to introduce various items taken by authorities in the November 2016 case.

Key evidence, including a notebook and receipts for chemicals, suggest Guy had been planning the killings before he drove up from Louisiana to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy.

Guy faces trial in September on counts he murdered the couple and cut up their bodies in their home. When investigators went into the house Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, they found Mrs. Guy's head in a pot on the stove.

Authorities believe the Guys were killed two days before, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

While the appellate courts have turned down Guy's bid to suppress evidence taken by Knox County investigators, Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword is entertaining a request submitted this month by defense attorneys. Sword took over the case after McGee retired in December.

Items in question include a notebook found in Guy's backpack in the Goldenview Lane home, which was about to be sold, and receipts for chemicals found in Guy's Baton Rouge, La., apartment.

Sword heard argument in the case June 2. He's expected to issue his ruling soon.