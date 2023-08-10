MCSO: Traffic stop leads to confiscation of sizeable amount of methamphetamine

The K-9 found a hidden compartment under the car, where it contained approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A traffic stop from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday led to a large methamphetamine bust, according to officials.

During the stop, law enforcement officers noticed suspicious activity that raised concerns of potential drug trafficking, MCSO said. Authorities were then given consent to conduct a search of the car.

Monroe County's K-9 Freya and her handler assisted in the search. Freya later found a hidden compartment under the car, where it contained approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, officials said.