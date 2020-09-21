Traffic stop leads to Knox County, Ky. drug arrest

In total, troopers seized approximately 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, and $14,000 in cash.

GRAY, Ky. — On Sept. 18, Trooper Sidney Wagner was patrolling in the Gray community of Knox County and observed Angela Wynn operating a white 2020 Ford Fusion on Ky 233 without a seatbelt.

During the traffic stop, Wagner detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and requested assistance from Officer Eric Martin and K-9 Chaby with the Barbourville Police department to assist in the investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.

A positive alert was given by K-9 Chaby to the exterior of the vehicle. Upon further search, troopers located a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana along with various pills, according to KSP.

Wagner obtained consent to search from Wynn to search her residence which is located in Knox County and also her storage units which are located in Laurel County.

A search of the residence resulted in the finding of more methamphetamine and marijuana along with drug paraphernalia, according to KSP. While searching the storage unit, K-9 Chaby indicated a positive alert resulting in the finding of a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and US currency. In total, troopers seized approximately 1.75 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, and $14,000 in cash.