KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Just after midnight on Sunday, June 2, 911 received a call from Northfolk Southern advising they had just struck a truck in the area of Ludlow and Milton in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers said they found a Dodge Dakota pick up truck near the tracks close to the dead end of Watauga Avenue.

The vehicle was unoccupied and had been struck by the train causing significant damage to the front end, according to KPD. The engineer and conductor said the driver had fled from the vehicle moments before impact.

Northfolk Southern Railroad Police, Officer Barham responded and addressed any train issues, according to KPD. The train, cargo and passengers were uninjured or damaged, and after a short delay, it was able to continue down the track. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Around 2:30 a.m., KPD and Norfolk Southern Officers said they saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking down Broadway near Atlantic and made contact.

They were able to positively identify him as the driver, Knoxville resident Ronnie Cupp Jr, 46, who openly admitted that he was driving the truck and got stuck on the track prior to fleeing the scene, according to KPD.

KPD said he was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene and public intoxication. Other charges are pending with Railroad police.