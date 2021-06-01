First trial begins against trucking company in deadly 2015 I-75 crash

The crash, which was caused by a former semi-driver who was employed by Cool Runnings Express at the time, killed 6 people and injured several others.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A public federal trial over a lawsuit filed by a family that was injured in a deadly crash in June of 2015 is set to begin in Chattanooga on Tuesday.

The crash, which was caused by former semi-driver Benjamin Brewer who was employed by Cool Runnings Express at the time, killed six people and injured several others near the Ooltewah exit on I-75.

The dead included 31-year-old Tiffany Watts of Morristown and her mother, 51-year-old Sandra Anderson of Rutledge.

A press release sent to our NBC affiliate, WRCB, on Monday says the Honorable Travis McDonough and a jury will hear claims of how Hamilton County residents Travis and Tina Close, along with their two minor children, were injured and forever changed after being involved in the crash.

"The tragic wreck that our family had the misfortune to experience on June 25, 2015, has forever changed our entire family, including our two children. Our hope is that our legal case against Cool Runnings Express will make other trucking companies take a closer look at the drivers they hire and prevent other families from going through this nightmare," Travis and Tina Close said in a statement.

The suit claims that Cool Runnings Express recklessly hired driver Benjamin Brewer just 10 days before the crash without conducting or analyzing his 5-year driving history or performing a criminal background check.

"After many delays, we are eager to share the Close Family’s incident from the deadly I-75 crash with a jury. We are confident that the facts regarding Cool Runnings Express’ negligent hiring and operating practices speak for themselves. Safety regulations are integral to almost every aspect of the trucking industry, but they only protect the lives of the drivers and our communities when trucking companies actually adhere to them," said Danny Ellis, the attorney representing the Close Family, Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC.

Brewer was convicted of multiple counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication for causing the deadly crash and was sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2018. Blood tests showed that he had meth in his system at the time of the crash.

His motion for a new trial in 2019 was denied.