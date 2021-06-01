Trial begins for former KFD captain accused of molesting 10-year-old boy

Scott Warwick was indicted last year, his trial ensuing in relatively rapid succession.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Veteran juvenile court employee Amanda May was so sickened by what she saw at a West Knox County play center she said she had to record it on her smart phone.

May testified Tuesday afternoon as the first witness against Scott Warwick, a former Knoxville Fire Department captain accused of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old boy last year after befriending his family.

According to May, testifying on behalf of Knox County prosecutors, she saw Warwick, 56, on the night of Oct. 5 touch the boy's penis after caressing his hip. That prompted her to start filming, during which he repeatedly patted and touched the child's leg as they sat close together.

May, who has worked in the Blount County Juvenile Court system since 1999, said she felt compelled to make a second video about 30 minutes later that again showed Warwick sitting close to the child, talking to him and then kissing him.

Both were played for Knox County jurors.

After making the first video, May testified Tuesday she messaged a Blount County juvenile court judge to get her feedback. After the second video, she decided to call 911 to get the police involved.

"I have watched this man grope this little boy," she told a 911 dispatcher.

The call triggered a police investigation that would lead to a Knox County grand jury indicting Warwick on six counts of aggravated sexual battery and sexual contact with a child.

The contact is alleged to have happened multiple times from August 2020 to that October night. Warwick, known for making frequent appearances singing at public events over the years, was put on leave and then retired.

Knox County prosecutor Tammy Hicks told Knox County jurors in her opening statement Tuesday that Warwick had gotten to know the boy, his brother and mother through a church contact. He'd known them about two years, she said.

He wanted to be a mentor to the brothers, Hicks said proof would show. He took them to restaurants, baseball games, to the Main Event, and on a trip to Florida. In 2020, he sometimes drove the boys to and from school.

In August, Hicks said, Warwick's physical contact with the 10-year-old increased. The boy's brother couldn't attend in-person school, so Warwick spent more one-on-one time with the 10-year-old.

Hicks told jurors the boy eventually confided to authorities that Warwick would kiss him on the mouth, insert his tongue in his mouth and touch him inappropriately.

The child hadn't mentioned what was happening before the incident at the Main Event. But once police were called, the boy began to offer details about what he said Warwick had done to him, Hicks told jurors.

After the Knoxville Police Department investigation began, Hicks said, Warwick told Investigator Patty Tipton that "My life is over."

Defense attorney Scott Lanzon countered in his opening statement that "words matter" and jurors should listen closely to the evidence that's presented and pay attention to what's actually offered for their consideration.

The boy, Lanzon told jurors, never accused Warwick of touching his penis.

"See if you see a creepy old man sexually molesting this kid," the defense attorney told jurors.

Warwick, Lanzon said, was being affectionate with someone he cared about after several weeks without being able to see him.

On cross examination, May acknowledged that the two video clips she took did not show Warwick touch the child's private parts. She also said she did not know either of them and didn't know what had transpired between them before she began watching Warwick.