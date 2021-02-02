Trial begins for UT researcher accused of hiding ties to China university

Anming Hu was arrested last year on an indictment alleging three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The federal trial began Monday for a University of Tennessee researcher accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university.

Anming Hu was arrested last year on an indictment alleging three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements.

Authorities allege that Hu lied about his ties to the Beijing University of Technology while working with UT. This caused UT to incorrectly claim that it had complied with federal law during work with NASA.

Federal laws do not allow NASA to use federal funds on projects in collaboration with Chinese universities. Hu's work with BJUT while also working with UT violated that, authorities allege.

The alleged "scheme" by Hu began in 2016, according to the government.

Hu's family, friends and supporters planned Monday to rally and speak out against the case in Knoxville. They contend the case is another example of the U.S. government's "unjust" prosecution of Asian Americans.

He was an associate professor in the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering at UT at the time of his alleged crimes. Federal authorities said that UT has cooperated in the investigation.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of wire fraud if convicted. Hu may also spend up to five years in prison for each false statement.

The case is part of the Department of Justice's China Initiative, which focuses on countering national security threats.