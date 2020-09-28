Trial date set for Fountain City mom charged with killing her daughter

Investigators said Robin Howington lied and tried to conceal evidence after the Sept. 2019 shooting death of her daughter, Destiny Oliver.

The Fountain City mom accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter is set to stand trial on April 19, 2021.

That was the decision made by the judge at a status hearing Monday for Robin Howington.

Howington is accused in the September 2019 shooting death of her daughter, Destiny Oliver, who died in their Fountain City home.

She was initially charged with tampering with evidence after investigators said she changed her story several times as to what happened to Destiny. Additional charges of felony murder, aggravated child neglect, false report, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence were later filed.

She is still in custody, but her attorney said Monday that a motion to reduce her bond would be filed. A bond hearing is set for Oct. 9.

An arrest warrant also said Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene and that she refused to give investigators her phone. Investigators said she put her phone underwater in hopes of destroying it. Documents state Howington feared the phone would have evidence of drug sales on it.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Howington for felony murder, aggravated child neglect, false report, tampering with evidence and attempted tampering with evidence.