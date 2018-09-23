Rogersville — Rogersville pediatrician Chris Calendine is scheduled to stand trial starting Monday.

Calendine faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. The charges involve a 12-year-old and 14-year-old boy.

RELATED | Rogersville pediatrician charged with sexual battery of two boys

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office arrested him in August 2017. District Attorney Dan Armstrong said someone made the complaint against Calendine with the HCSO in July 2017.

Before his arrest, he gained notoriety for offering a $10,000 reward in the search for a 9-year-old Hawkins County girl kidnapped by her uncle in May 2016. She was one of his patients.

MORE | Looking back on the search for Carlie Trent

Knoxville attorney Wade Davies is representing Calendine.

© 2018 WBIR