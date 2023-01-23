Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins

Caitlyn Kaufman was found slumped over her steering wheel in her car on I-440 in December 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse began Monday morning.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

Kaufman was shot and crashed her car on Interstate 440 on the evening of Dec. 3, 2020. A witness testified during an earlier hearing that Kaufman cut them off while driving on I-440 and the shooting was the result of road rage.

Kaufman was found slumped over her steering wheel in her car on I-440 by a Metro Parks officer on his way home. Last year, the lead investigator testified that the officer came upon Kaufman’s car originally thinking it was a wreck but discovered several bullet holes. Kaufman’s car was still running and her foot was on the brake, according to testimony.

This Davidson Co. courtroom is where I am stationed for the foreseeable future ahead of the trial for the 2 men accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman.



She’s the 26 yr old nurse who was shot and killed on I440 Dec of 2020.



Jury selection begins today. Any updates in this thread.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d4PGKIfFi2 — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 23, 2023

Hill was arrested six days after the shooting and investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police said they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest.

Hill and Cowan are charged with first-degree murder in Kaufman’s death.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Kaufman’s parents came face to face with the two suspects in her murder.