KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A judge set a trial date Wednesday morning for the mother of a 6-month-old who was found dead in a hot car on a 93-degree August day.

Judge Scott Green appointed Chantae Armstrong a public defender and set her trial for July 27, 2020. Armstrong faces first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect charges.

Both murder charges can carry life sentences, with or without parole. The aggravated child neglect charges can carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Armstrong was arrested Aug. 9 when her infant child was found dead in the backseat of her car. According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia, yet the manner of death was classified as undetermined.

After police received the call about an unresponsive infant, she ran towards them and said "It's my fault! I forgot to drop my baby off at daycare," according to the warrant. It also said that she tried to give the infant CPR before she started to call for help.

Her next hearing is set for Feb. 28. That will be a status hearing and it's also the plea deadline.

Armstrong is now out on bond.