NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University student has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow TSU student.

Police say 18-year-old George Wells, Jr. has been charged with reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Rickley Scott inside Watson Hall dormitory where the two students lived.

Scott was transported from the dorm to Centennial Medical Center for what was initially believed to be a non-trauma related medical issue. Doctors then found the gunshot wound during the exam at Centennial.

Scott was then transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Detectives interviewed Wells Sunday, but circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. During a second interview Wednesday, Wells admitted to bringing what he thought was a pellet gun onto campus, handling it inside Scott's dorm and pulling the trigger.

Wells also told detectives he knew the weapon had been fired and that Scott had been shot. Wells is being held in lieu of a $45,000 bond.

The gun has not been recovered.

This story initially appeared on WSMV.com.