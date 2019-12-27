The Tennessee Valley Authority and Knox County Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious bag on the Norris Dam Bridge.

The TVA said the bomb squad responded "out of an abundance of caution" starting around 3 p.m.

Scott Fielder with the TVA said the area is safe and the squad was still working to process to the object. Law enforcement determined there was no danger to the public or facility.

Campbell County deputies and TVA Police have closed off access to U.S. 441 at the dam until the object is processed.