GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A federal grand jury in Greeneville returned a 76-count indictment against 22 people for their roles in the distribution of methamphetamine (meth).

The indictment came on Oct. 10, but it was recently unsealed by the U.S. District Court. It alleges that all 22 were involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere, along with charges related to the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and money laundering.

They were also each charged with at least one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the Department of Justice.

If convicted of the meth conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, any applicable forfeiture and a $100 special assessment, according to officials.

They also face a minimum five years and up to life in prison for the firearms charges against them, up to five years supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and a $100 special assessment.

The case has not yet been set for trial, but it will be heard by the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, Senior U.S. District Judge.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the DOJ.

The names of those charged:

Juan Moreno Pantiga, 29, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Oscar Orozco-Blaco, 44, of Jefferson City, Tennessee;

Luis Rey Maldonado-Patino, 32, of Hamblen County, Tennessee;

Rainey Nichole Fields, 27, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Brycen Foster Nye, 32, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Cody Allen Arnold, 33, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Jeffery Allen Isley, 39, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Kenneth Dewayne McIntosh, 24, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

David Brock Church, 27, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

James Clayton Alan Broyles, 43, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

JD Edward Ealey, 48, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

Brian David Gray, 35, of Greeneville, Tennessee

Donya Lea Earley, 27, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Austin Edward Isley, 20, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Chelsea Brook Gray, 27, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

Randy Allen Brown, 52, of Greeneville, Tennessee

Makayla Nicole Isley, 21, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Harold Arthur Johnson, Jr., 48, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Kimberly Gaye Maples, 32, of Greeneville, Tennessee;

Caleb Blaine Davis, 27, of Hawkins County, Tennessee;

Jessee Dewayne Lowery, 32, of Greene County, Tennessee;

Dana Renee Nelson, 32, of Greene County, Tennessee.

