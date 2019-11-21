Two people are facing charges after a girl was treated when she said the tip of her pinky finger was cut off with scissors.

According to court documents filed in Knox County, 46-year-old Emmanuel Lokure and 18-year-old Sarah Peter have been charged in the case.

Lokure is facing charges for child abuse and tampering with evidence, and Peter is facing a charge for aggravated child abuse.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 18. Officers responded to the call around 6 p.m., and said the victim told them Peter had attacked her with scissors and cut off the tip of her right pinky finger while Lokure was driving them down Hardin Valley Road.

The victim said Lokure pulled over and made Peter get out of the vehicle before driving off.

The victim said Lokure told her he was going to take her to the hospital, but then decided to 'deal with it at home' before dropping her off at the house.

When officers got to the residence, they said Lokure was not there. The victim was taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital to be treated -- with officers saying Lokure had not tended to the child.

Officers said the vehicle had been cleaned when Lokure eventually returned, and towels had been thrown in the trash inside the garage.

The Department of Children's Services was notified at the time of the report, and both Lokure and Peter were taken into custody without incident.