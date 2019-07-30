KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Updated Story (7/30/19): The Knoxville Police Department has arrested two suspects in an arson case, a news release from KPD said Tuesday morning.

KPD said witnesses stated they saw two suspects in possession of a late 90s model Ford Expedition shortly before it caught fire after the officers responded to a vehicle fire call Monday evening.

"37-year-old Dustin Biggerstaff was taken into custody for setting fire to personal property and resisting arrest, while 26-year old Morgan Nelson was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for driving on a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia," the release said.

KPD said in the release the two were seen by witnesses leaving the scene in possession of car's registration plate before officers got there, but were detained not far from the scene.

Arson investigators with KFD are reviewing the incident.

Original Story (7/29/19): The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a vehicle engulfed in flames in Fountain City Monday night.

It happened outside the strip mall near McAlister's Deli at 2901 Tazewell Pike.

According to KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran, the fire is being investigated as an arson.

Dispatchers said the call came in at around 8:48 p.m.

Stephen C. Tucker was there when it happened and captured this video of the fire:

KFD said the investigation is still ongoing.